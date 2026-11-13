College Gameday returns to Boise, how has BSU/college football changed in the last 16 years?

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time since 2010, College Gameday, ESPN's popular college football pregame show, is returning to Boise State as they host the Oregon State Beavers.

A lot has changed between the show making its way to Idaho. The Broncos have switched conferences twice, had four different head coached, and one starting QB immortalized in bronze.

WATCH | College Gameday returns to Boise, how has college football changed since then?

College Gameday returns to Boise, how has BSU changed in 16 years?

BSU back then wasn't in the running for the national title and now has a fair shot of claiming one of 12 spots in the college football playoff. NIL has also changed the landscape of the sport with players now allowed to profit off of their careers. This has streamlined a huge cash flow into programs, players, and university's across the country.

"Being able to have college game day here, I think is a huge solidifying moment that Yeah, there's a, there's a lot of other schools that do a really good job in football, but this is an awesome community and College Game Day is gonna be here for it,” said BSU Head Coach Spencer Danielson.

College Gameday still holds most of its original formula but has added the voices of Pat McAfee and Nick Saban to the panel. The show also features and now famous $1,000,000 field goal kick.

The only similarities to the previous show is the opponent. Both times College Gameday has selected BSU, the match up featured Oregon State. The Pac 12 matchup does have playoff implications and a couple players vying for a shot at the Heisman trophy.

"I think being able to have that spotlight on this community, um, early on Saturday is gonna be awesome for now and even for the future of our program," said Danielson.

The broncos is currently ranked 17th int he AP college football poll and if they continue their win streak, have a strong chance of being selected to the playoff for just the second time. Their match up against the beavers is Saturday November 14th at 4:00 P.M.