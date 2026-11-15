For the first time in 16 years, ESPN’s popular pregame show College GameDay is back in Idaho, putting Boise State and its iconic blue turf in the national spotlight.

College GameDay host Rece Davis said bringing the show to Boise is an opportunity to highlight a place that has become synonymous with college football.

“It’s an iconic place in college football with the blue turf,” Davis said. “We want to be able to show we are college football's pregame show and not just the highest-ranked game of the weekend every week.”

Heisman Trophy winner and College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is also excited to be back in Boise. For Howard, the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium carries a little extra meaning.

“I’m a big fan of blue, if you didn't know. My favorite color, so it's always great to be back here,” Howard said. “Love what it symbolizes, love what it means. You know, blue collar. I’m a blue-collar guy from the Midwest, so just some of the same values and things that I hold dear to my heart.”

WATCH | College GameDay cast and fans excited for return to Boise State—

College GameDay panel/fans excited for return to Boise

But the GameDay crew says the show isn't just about the analysts behind the desk. The fans play a major role in creating the atmosphere.

“The crowd is like another character, another element in our show,” Davis said. “And when we have a great one like we anticipate having tomorrow, it’s going to be electric. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

Bronco Nation appears ready to deliver.

Hundreds of fans lined up outside Albertsons Stadium hours before the show, eager for a chance to be part of Boise State history.

Boise State alumnus Fairoz Walizada was among them.

“Seeing Rece Davis, Herbie, Desmond Howard, Coach Saban too. It's legendary,” Walizada said. “This is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for Boise.”

Fellow Boise State alumna Carley Pitts shared that excitement. “It was like a dream come true, I feel like, for every football fan,” Pitts said. “I’m a huge football fan, and just being able to be involved in GameDay is something every fan dreams about, so I was super excited.”

And while blue dominated the crowd, not everyone was wearing Boise State colors.

Boise resident and Georgia Bulldogs fan Francis Turcato stood out in red. For Turcato, College GameDay coming to Boise is bigger than any one team.

“It brings people together. It brings people like me out that aren't just BSU fans. They’re college football fans,” Turcato said. “It brings the community together, and I think that's huge for Boise.”

With a national television audience watching and Bronco Nation preparing to pack the area around Albertsons Stadium, College GameDay's return to Boise is giving local fans a chance to showcase their passion for Boise State and college football on one of the sport's biggest stages.

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