BSU Professor discusses President Trump’s threat to bomb Iran's civilian infrastructure

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Don Nelson sat down with Boise State political science professor Isaac Castellano to discuss the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and what implications surrounded President Donald Trump's previous threats to destroy civilian infrastructure if Iran had refused to agree to a ceasefire.

Would those actions constitute a war crime?

"This one is pretty sticky because the administration essentially needs to demonstrate that hitting any particular target provides a military advantage that outweighs the civilian harm it may or may not cause," Castellano replied. "So, it's hard to speculate... The words themselves definitely do not constitute a war crime. However, as in any legal proceeding, intent is very important, and so is telegraphing.”

If the U.S. decided to attack and destroy civilian infrastructure, Castellano explained that charging a head of state with a war crime in the confines of the International Criminal Court (ICC) would be relatively easy. He went on to clarify that there must be a political willingness across the international community to file such charges.

Boise State Professor talks about the Iran conflict

When asked why the U.S. remains so laser-focused on a nation on the other side of the planet, Castellano pointed to Iran's adversarial position in the Middle East.

"Iran has a long history of involving itself across the region— Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, an ongoing rivalry with the Saudis and the UAE. So, they’ve definitely been a disruptor in the region,” said Castellano.

However, Castellano notes that many of his students' main political concerns remain rooted in domestic issues.

"They talk a lot about affordability, the ability to stay in the region, to buy a home, to have a secure job," said Castellano. "They have, you know, I think the kind of concerns that are typical for many American households on how are they going to not just maintain, but also get ahead and live out their version of the American dream."

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