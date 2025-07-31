Broncos Back in Action: Fall Camp fuels momentum and hope for another historic season

BOISE, Idaho — The countdown is on for Bronco Nation.

In just a few weeks, fans will fill Albertsons Stadium to cheer on Boise State Football. But before kickoff, the Broncos are back on the field for Fall Camp, shaking off the summer and building momentum for what they hope will be another historic season.

WATCH: Boise State Football kicks off with Fall Camp:

“When we’re in rhythm, we’re very scary,” Boise State Tight End Matt Lauter said with confidence. He adds that Fall Camp is especially important this year, as the team welcomes several new faces and works to build chemistry on both sides of the ball.

Lauter is one of ten Broncos named to the Preseason All-Mountain West First Team, and he says early practices have shown promise.

“For the first few practices, I feel like we’ve been in rhythm pretty well,” Lauter shared. "You know, the offense is doing very well in the air and on the ground, so I’m excited to come."

Boise State is looking to build off the momentum from last year’s historic run to the College Football Playoff. With success, however, comes elevated expectations.

“Everyone’s definitely stepping up in that room,” Lauter said. “We’re just trying to eliminate those mistakes in practice, and I think we’ve done a good job doing that. It's practice three, and we’re gonna keep growing every day.”

On defense, EDGE rusher Max Stege is stepping into a larger role. The German native says he’s not focused on personal stats — he’s focused on consistency and improvement.

“I’m not overthinking anything," said Stege. "I’m just laying it all out there on the field for my brothers, every day, and just trying to become 1% better every day."

With strong leadership and a returning core of standout players, Boise State is setting the tone early and aiming to carry that energy into the regular season.

The Broncos’ first home game kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, when they host Eastern Washington at Albertsons Stadium.

