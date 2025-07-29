Boise State football single-game tickets now on sale for final Mountain West season

BOISE, Idaho — Football season is almost here in the Treasure Valley, and Bronco fans can now score their tickets to watch Boise State play on The Blue.

After a historic season, the Broncos are once again the favorites to win the Mountain West Championship. A third consecutive conference title would be a storybook ending to Boise State's time in the Mountain West.

The Broncos will be leaving for the new Pac-12 conference next year, making this season especially significant for local fans and the program.

Boise State will play six home games this season. Single-game tickets are now on sale, but the very best seats are available through mini-plans and season ticket offerings. Fans can check out all ticket options here.

Tickets and passes can also be purchased by calling (208) 426-4737 or in person at the Boise State Athletic Ticket Office.

