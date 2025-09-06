Boise State's first home football game brings excited fans to game and tailgate

Boise State football – is so back. Their 2025 season kicked off last week, but Friday their home opener brought thousands of excited Boise State fans.

“They got to bounce back after last week,” said Gary, a Boise State Alumni.

For tailgaters, the beginning of a new season is a chance to reconnect with the Boise State community

“And then we set the tables up and get the food going and invite everybody in,” said Sheli, a Boise State fan.

“My Alma Mater means a lot to me,” said Jakob Bradfield, the owner of Horseshoe Spirits.

Horseshoe Spirits is a new collection of liquors that fans can buy from southwest Idaho stores starting Friday, and 50% of the profit will go to the Horseshoe Collective NIL fund for BSU student athletes.

“BSU jumped right in, and the [Horseshoe] Collective jumped right in, and they’ve helped us develop these – these are custom recipes. We have bourbon, rum, gin and vodka. No one’s done it before but that doesn't mean it’s not doable,” said Bradfield.

Before the game, dedicated Bronco fans brought out all the stops when it comes to tailgating.

“I think 15 years we’ve been doing this with Shooter. We started out with a smaller format, and we felt compelled to up our game,” said James, a Boise State fan.

“Maddog is going to get it done,” said Dave, a Boise State fan.

“They’re going to have a chip on their shoulder from last week, so they’re going to do well tonight,” said Michelle, a Boise State fan.

Fans had hotdogs, drinks and score predictions, “I’ll say Boise State, 31-10,” said Gary.