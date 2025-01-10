Boise State's Ashton Jeanty wins 2024 Bobby Bowden Trophy

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty added another prestigious accolade to his trophy collection, winning the 2024 Bobby Bowden Trophy. The award, which honors an FBS player who exemplifies outstanding character and the true spirit of a student-athlete, adds to Jeanty's impressive list of accomplishments this season.

Jeanty amassed 2,601 rushing yards, the second-highest single-season total in FBS history. He also scored 29 touchdowns, ranking second in the nation, and set a College Football Playoff-era record with 1,970 yards after contact. Additionally, Jeanty set a new CFP-era record with 164 missed tackles forced and matched TCU’s LaDanian Tomlinson's 1999 record by scoring five 70-yard touchdown runs in a single season.

Behind his sterling performances, Boise State posted a 12-2 record, secured the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, won their second consecutive Mountain West title, and made an appearance in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Following this stellar season, Jeanty declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, finishing his collegiate career as Boise State's all-time leader in several categories, including rushing yards (4,769), yards per carry (6.4), yards per game (119.2), 200-yard rushing games (8), and 100-yard rushing games (22).

Jeanty, also a unanimous All-American and repeat Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, captured the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting. Demonstrating his commitment to education and community, he established the Ashton Jeanty Endowed Scholarship for Football, which has successfully raised over $200,000.

Jeanty will be formally presented with the Bobby Bowden Trophy on Feb. 12 at an event hosted by Liberty University.