Boise State will host the Mountain West Championship Game against UNLV

BOISE STATE — The Boise State Broncos will host the Mountain West Championship game against UNLV at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, Dec. 5th, at 6 p.m.

After the Broncos finished the season in a four-way tie for first place alongside New Mexico, San Diego State, and UNLV, computer rankings determined that BSU would host the championship game against UNLV.

According to computer rankings, UNLV finished with an average of 45.5, while Boise State stood at 47.75. Boise State's 56-31 win over the Rebels on Oct. 18 secured its position to host the Championship game.

2025 marks the third straight year that Boise State will face off against UNLV for the title. After two consecutive wins, the Broncos are looking to make it three. If the Broncos win the title, they will be the first team in MW history to claim three back-to-back conference crowns.

Boise State has participated in the championship game eight of the last nine seasons, and Friday will mark the seventh championship game in Albertsons Stadium.

With Boise State on a 10-game winning streak and a stellar record of 8-0 against UNLV on the Blue, the Broncos are hoping to take home the record-breaking title.

