Boise State welcomes collegiate cross-country gamers for Blue Turf Invitational

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State hosted some of the nation's top collegiate esports talent this weekend as teams from 13 schools traveled to the Treasure Valley for the Blue Turf Invitational.

The tournament brought together roughly 40 players for a weekend of competition at Boise State's Esports Arena, including several of the country's top Rocket League programs.

The event comes as Boise State continues to grow its nationally recognized esports program and expands a partnership with Lenovo aimed at enhancing competition, broadcasting, and student learning opportunities.

WATCH | Boise State welcomes collegiate gamers from across the country—

Boise State welcomes collegiate gamers from across the country for Blue Turf Invitational

While many collegiate esports competitions are played online, players said events like the Blue Turf Invitational offer a rare chance to meet competitors face-to-face.

"It's so nice to finally meet him in person because I've played Adam so many times," said University of Idaho Rocket League player Zachary Callos. "It's really cool to meet the players that you've played against in tournaments."

Callos was referring to Idaho State University player Adam Storms, whom he has competed against virtually for years.

Storms said the event also allowed student-athletes from smaller programs to compete alongside some of the biggest names in collegiate esports.

"Especially coming from a smaller school, it's awesome coming to this event and meeting players that I have seen in the professional scene, and now I'm here sharing a stage with them," Storms said.

The tournament attracted schools from across the country, including programs from the East Coast and Midwest, something players said is uncommon for in-person collegiate esports events.

"I would say I'm very blessed to be here," Callos said. "To be invited to an event like this is just an honor."

Players also pointed to Boise State's reputation in the esports world as a major draw. The Broncos have built one of the country's most recognizable collegiate esports programs and host competitions in a dedicated esports facility on campus.

"For the Vandals, I know we kind of look up to Boise State in a way because we're also trying to grow our program as well," Callos said. "It's very neat to be here and see kind of, here's how the pros do it."

For competitors, the weekend was about more than wins and losses. It was also an opportunity to build friendships, make connections and celebrate a growing collegiate esports community that frequently competes from hundreds or even thousands of miles apart.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.