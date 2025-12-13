Boise State, Washington prepare for LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES, California — Boise State and Washington are set to face off at SoFi Stadium in the LA Bowl, with both teams getting their first look at the field ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said the Broncos are motivated as they look to secure their 10th win of the season.

“Our team’s just been really fired up to get here — we’ve been through a lot this season,” Danielson said.

WATCH | Live from Los Angeles at 10pm

Idaho News 6 at 10: Live from Los Angeles

Washington head coach Jedd Fisch also highlighted the growth of his program, noting the strides made over the past two seasons.

“Taking over a program a year ago that really only had one returning starter and getting to a bowl game last year, we really felt like we wanted to get progress this year,” Fisch said.

One notable storyline for Boise State is the absence of offensive lineman Kage Casey, who has opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL. Danielson said he spoke with the redshirt junior earlier this week about the decision.

“It’s something that me and him worked through and we love Kage. He’s a Bronco forever, but he prayed about it and felt that his time had come to an end and he’s going to focus on the NFL,” Danielson said.

LA Bowl host and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski weighed in on the matchup, predicting a narrow Boise State victory.

WATCH | Live from Los Angeles 6pm

Allie Triepke provides a LA Bowl preview

“I think Spencer and the Broncos are going to be prepared. They’re going to win this game 27-24,” Gronkowski said.

Boise State is looking to redeem itself after a 2023 loss at SoFi Stadium as the LA Bowl caps off another season.

Fans in Idaho can watch Boise State take on Washington on Idaho News 6, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.