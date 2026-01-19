Boise State University generates 1.9% of Idaho's gross product, study says

BOISE STATE — Boise State University generates billions for the Idaho economy, according to findings in a FY25 economic impact report.

The study was conducted by Lightcast, a labor market analytics company. Lightcast found that the university generates $2.2 billion annually for the Idaho economy, equivalent to 1.9% of Idaho's gross state product.

"One out of every 45 jobs is supported by activities of Boise State and its students," the report said. This figure is reportedly higher than the state's entire Utilities industry.

Boise State is reported to be a great benefit for Idaho taxpayers. Lightcast found that for every $1 of public funding invested in Boise State in FY25, Idaho taxpayers receive a $2.40 return over the working lives of Boise State graduates.

The institution was found to deliver strong financial returns for students as well, with the study finding $24,100 higher annual earnings for Boise State bachelor's graduates when compared to Idahoans who did not attend a bachelor's program.