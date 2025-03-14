Boise State topples San Diego State, advances to Mountain West Semifinal

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Boise State Men's Basketball Team showcased their resilience on Thursday evening, overcoming an 11-point deficit in the first half to come back and beat San Diego State 62-52. The BSU men's team was previously bested by the Aztecs twice in the regular season.

Senior guard Alvaro Cardenas led the Broncos squad to the win, scoring a team-high 16 points with two rebounds and four assists.

Tyson Degenhart, the sophomore rebound machine, scored 14 points while pulling down seven boards for the game. Andrew Meadow also had seven rebounds.

The first half saw a stop-and-start effort from BSU, with just 31% shooting from the field. Thanks to a stalwart defense, the Broncos stayed in the game and after the half, came out shooting and scoring.

Despite a big night from Aztec guard, Nick Boyd, the Broncos dominated after intermission, scoring the first seven points to open the second half of play. It's also the 11th time this season that the men's squad has held an opposing team to less than 60 points.

With the win, the Broncos secured their spot in the Mountain West Conference Semifinal on Friday against The University of New Mexico Lobos at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time.