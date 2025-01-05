Boise State loses their first conference game to San Diego State 76-68

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos fell to the San Diego State Aztecs in a heavyweight match-up in the Mountain West. With that loss, BSU dropped to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

The Broncos got off to a good start, but San Diego State played stingy defense as the Aztecs took a one-point lead into halftime in front of a sold-out crowd at Extra Mile Arena.

The Aztecs double-teamed Tyson Degenhart every time he touched the ball in the post. Degenhart finished with nine points, but freshman Chris Locket Jr. had his best game of the season, leading the team with 16 points. Andrew Meadow had 14 and Julian had 10 off the bench.

San Diego State's Miles Byrd proved to be the best player on the floor as he led the Aztecs with 22 points.

With the Broncos trailing by six with 7:32 to go in the game, Alvaro Cardenas hit a deep two and then a three in back-to-back possessions to bring BSU within one.

However, San Diego State would go on a 9-2 run over the next five minutes and they came out of Extra Mile Arena with a 76-68 win over Boise State.

The Aztecs out-rebounded Boise State by ten and the trio of Degenhart, Omar Stanley, and Cardenas would combine to shoot just 5-22 from the floor.

Boise State will host UNLV on Tuesday night with a late tip at 8:30 p.m.