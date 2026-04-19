Boise State to rename student union building as part of sponsorship agreement with Westmark Credit Union

BOISE STATE — Boise State will be renaming its student union building as part of a sponsorship agreement with Westmark Credit Union, university officials said. The building's name will be officially changed to the Boise State University Westmark Student Union Building.

The Idaho State Board approved the sponsorship agreement, making Westmark the university's exclusive credit union sponsor. Westmark will open a micro-branch in the renamed student union. The credit union has also agreed to contribute more than $8.5 million to the school over ten years.

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“Westmark Credit Union brings a longstanding commitment to education and community that aligns closely with our mission," said Boise State Interim President Jeremiah Shinn. "We’re thankful for this partnership and believe it will create lasting, positive impact for Boise State University students and the communities we serve.”

Officials say the funds from the agreement will be used to improve the union building, enriching students' "daily experience", and supporting "high-impact student-serving programs and initiatives."

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"Through our presence in the Westmark Student Union Building, we look forward to serving students, faculty, staff, and the Treasure Valley while supporting Boise State’s commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible education,” said Mike Schenck, Westmark Credit Union’s President & CEO.

The university said a comprehensive review of campus sponsorships was conducted, and found Westmark best aligned with the institution's values and long-term goals.