Boise State rises to #15 following win over UNLV

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University football team is now one step closer to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. The Broncos rose to #15 in the AP Top-25 Poll this week after defeating the University of Las Vegas Rebels 29-24 on Friday.

Previously ranked #17, BSU continues its campaign to cement itself as the top team from the so-called "Group of 5" which includes The Mountain West, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, and The Sun Belt. Under the new rules of the College Football Playoff, the top team from the G5 will be awarded an automatic spot in the end-of-season tournament. The Broncos sole loss came at the hands of the #1 ranked Oregon Ducks, who squeaked out the win in a thrilling 37-34 decision back on September 7th. The only other G5 team currently in the Top-25 Poll is Army, ranked #21.

Heisman hopeful, Ashton Jeanty rushed for a whopping 128 yards and scored the winning touchdown during Friday's matchup, bringing his season rushing total thus far to 1,376 yards and 18 touchdowns. Jeanty is averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

This upcoming Friday, Boise State faces off against San Diego State (3-4) at home.