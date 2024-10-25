Boise State Athletics intends to opt into House vs. NCAA settlement

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Boise State University Athletics announced its intention to opt into the House vs. NCAA antitrust settlement.



Starting in July 2025, conference schools will be able to share up to 22% of revenue with student athletes.

Students who participated in college athletics from 2016 to 2021 will also be eligible for retroactive payment.

The change is still "pending final approval," according to Boise State Athletics.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at Boise State University where, on Thursday, Boise State Athletics said they intend to opt into the house versus NCAA settlement.

NCAA student athletes have been able to make money off of their name, image and likeness since 2021. However, a recent lawsuit between former college athletes and the NCAA has been fighting for compensation of any NIL earnings.

Boise State Athletics says the settlement will pay athletes who participated from 2016 to 2021 over the next 10 years. The settlement also allows power conference schools to share up to 22% of average revenue with its student athletes.

There will also be roster caps for all sports, as well as attempts for all schools to have an equal number of athletes on a given team. Roster caps replaced the current scholarship cap and Boise State says schools can provide as many scholarships as they wish.

The settlement will go into effect in July of 2025 and Boise State plans to launch "an aggressive two-month campaign," and details on that will be provided next week.