Boise State replaces soccer field after two decades, new grass could reduce injury risk

BOISE, Idaho — After more than two decades, Boise State University has completely renovated its soccer field at Boas Soccer Complex, marking the first major overhaul since the facility was originally constructed.

WATCH: Boise State Athletics Dept. leaders detail why they needed to renovate—

Boise State's Soccer Field Gets Major Makeover After 20+ Years

The extensive renovation required removing much more ground than initially anticipated, according to Jeremy Fairbanks, Boise State's Director of Sports Turf Operations.

"We had to take out more than we originally thought because the whole field actually needed to be taken out the whole history of what was here at Boas [Soccer Complex], and that actually went down about 8 inches," Fairbanks said.

The project took months to complete, with crews stripping away old layers of sod that still bore faded paint lines from years of play, before installing a completely new playing surface.

"There won’t be any divots to start out with this field; there were a lot of those in the old one," Fairbanks said.

The renovation addresses significant safety and performance concerns that had developed over the field's two-decade lifespan. The new surface is designed to reduce injury risk and provide a more consistent playing experience for the Broncos soccer teams.

"When you look at injuries, what are the factors? Knowing that we talked about every 10 years you should be redoing a pitch, that's something where we kind of wonder, if some injuries happened because of it," said Heather Berry, Boise State's Senior Associate Athletic Director.

Beyond the playing surface, the university invested in comprehensive infrastructure improvements over the last few years.

The renovation included upgrades to the sprinkler system, new lighting, enhanced locker rooms, nutrition resources, and a team meeting room.

The new field features Kentucky Blue grass, though it will not match the signature 'Blue Turf' of Albertsons Stadium.