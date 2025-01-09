Boise State promotes Tim Keane to run game coordinator

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's offensive line coach Tim Keane has been promoted to run game coordinator, head coach Spencer Danielson announced on Thursday.

Keane’s promotion comes after leading the Broncos to an exceptional season where they ranked sixth in the nation in scoring offense.

Keane, in his fifth year with the Broncos, has seen his offensive linemen earn 10 All-Mountain West honors. His leadership contributed to Boise State achieving impressive stats this season, including 37.3 points per game, 240.4 rushing yards per game, and a total of 466.0 yards per game on offense.

Before joining Boise State, Keane coached at UC Davis, leading them to a Big Sky championship and FCS playoffs appearance. He has also held coaching roles at Tulane and College of Idaho.

A Palm Springs, California native, Keane played at UC Davis from 2003-06, earning the Bob Oliver Award twice as the team’s “unsung hero,” according to a press release.

Keane’s contract is pending approval from the Idaho State Board of Education.