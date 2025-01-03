BSU offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter steps down from role, Nate Potter promoted

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State football coach Dirk Koetter announced on Thursday that he is stepping down as offensive coordinator following a historic season for the Broncos. On Friday, Boise State said that co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Nate Potter has been promoted to fill the role, but Koetter plans to stay on as a senior analyst.

“Coach Potter is a rising star in this business,” said head coach Spencer Danielson. "I’m grateful for him working closely with Coach Koetter this past year and not only learning from one of the best but taking that opportunity to show his ability to lead and direct an offense.

The Broncos’ season ended earlier this week with a 31-14 loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Koetter took to Facebook on Thursday evening to post an "open letter to Bronco Nation" to discuss his reasons for stepping down. "College football is rapidly changing and maybe not for the better. Conference realignment, roster limitations, transfer portal, NIL, lack of a governing body with any power are all issues that have to be dealt with."

Koetter, in his letter, further discussed NIL and how Boise State is "behind in the NIL game."

“Our best players are getting offered between 2 and 10 times what we can offer. We are losing recruits in the portal to schools that are just flat outbidding us," Koetter said. "I know it’s not all about the money and Coach D and staff will undoubtedly continue to find ‘the right kind of guys,’ but money is an issue."