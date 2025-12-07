Boise State players host toy donation after record-breaking conference win

BOISE, Idaho — Just one day after a record-breaking championship, some of the Boise State Broncos hosted a meet and greet where they collected toys for Idaho kids in need.

Tight end Matt Lauter, wide receiver Latrell Caples, and offensive linemen Kage Casey and Roger Carreon, met with Bronco Nation alongside the conference championship trophy at the car dealership. The three-peat champions had planned this event before the big game.

Allie Triepke/Idaho News 6 Latrell Caples (WR), Roger Carreon (OL), Kage Casey (OL), Matt Lauter (TE) accept toy donations after the championship win.

“They scheduled this for the day after the championships because we knew we were going to win,” said Matt Lauter (TE).

Players signed autographs and took pictures with fans. Meanwhile, the community brought in dolls, toy cars, and more to make sure that every Treasure Valley kid had a gift to open this holiday season.

“Obviously, with Christmas coming up, Lithia is doing a great job helping out the community with this [toy] drive, which is cool to see,” said Lauter.

Treasure Valley Lithia Ford Dealerships will accept any new, unwrapped toy until Dec. 8.