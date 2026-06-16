Boise State names sole finalist for president after year-long search

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education on Tuesday named Dr. David W. Hahn as the sole finalist to become the eighth president of Boise State University.

Hahn currently serves as the Craig M. Berge Dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Arizona.

"After a rigorous and thorough national search, I am confident the State Board has identified the right leader for this moment at Boise State," said David Turnbull, chair of the presidential search committee and member of the Idaho State Board of Education. "Dr. Hahn brings exceptional credentials as someone who has consistently built institutions that are stronger and more innovative than when he arrived."

The announcement comes more than a year after Boise State began searching for a new president following the departure of former President Marlene Tromp in 2025.

The search committee requested an extension of the process in October 2025, saying it did not have enough finalists to present to the board at that time.

Hahn has more than three decades of experience in higher education and currently leads the University of Arizona's College of Engineering.

If selected, Hahn would become Boise State's eighth president.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.