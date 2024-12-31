Boise State hosts electric pep rally in Scottsdale before Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The Boise State Broncos hosted a pep rally on Monday afternoon to get their fans amped for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl. It turned into a party of legendary proportions.

According to one fan, "Boise's taken over Arizona." With the crowd growing and growing throughout the afternoon, it sure seemed that way on Monday in Scottsdale. On top of a sea of blue and orange, the festivities included a pep rally speech from Boise State Athletic Director, Jeremiah Dickey, which elicited cheers of "JD, JD, JD!" from the raucous crowd of fans.

When asked what they expected come game day, one fan expressed optimism in the rushing attack. "I think if Penn State can't stop Jeanty, there's not much they can do. I think it's going to be Boise State ballgame."