Boise State Equipment team hits the road

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Trust the process. We showed you a couple of weeks ago how the Boise State equipment team gets ready for a home game on the blue. It's a little different when you hit the road.



The Boise State Equipment Team works tirelessly behind the scenes to make a home away from home.

This Fiesta Bowl road trip brings unique challenges in terms of logistics.

Two dozen workers are responsible for getting everything into place at the practice facility.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Blake Schulte, the Assistant Equipment Director for BSU Football, says it's a well-thought-out process.

"There's a check for this, a checklist for the bags, there's a checklist for the belts, there's a checklist for the gloves. When we go on the road... whether it's a practice site or game site, we organize it by position, then by numbers, so if we have running backs first, we'll do Breezy number one, then Ashton number two, and then Wilkie number 19."

So you may wonder how they picked this spot in Scottsdale for their practice facility for two days.

"The practice facility that they set up for us matches the playing surface of our game site," says Schulte.

"An advance team came down after the Mountain West Championship and took a million photos so we could see [the space] at home— so we know what this looks like. We have floor plans, we [see] the layout and then we know what to pack and what it looks like going into everything."

The Broncos will wear what they call the Fiesta for game day, which includes a blue helmet, white jersey, and orange pants— a very familiar look. It's worked three times before.

When asked what their first thought was leaving Boise Schulte replied, "Thinking about what we forgot. Knock on wood, we haven't done a whole lot of forgetting."