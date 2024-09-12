Boise State hosting press conference in response to joining Pac-12 Conference

BOISE, ID — Boise State University announced on Thursday that the school has accepted a formal invitation and been unanimously approved by the conference Board of Directors to join the Pac-12 Conference.

Boise State is hosting a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 to address the school's decision to join the conference.

The Pac-12 Conference Board of Directors voted unanimously to admit Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University to the Pac-12 Conference effective July 1, 2026.

“For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics,” Commissioner Teresa Gould said in a press release. “... An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today.”

Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2026-27 academic year, pending approval from the Idaho State Board of Education.

Oregon State University and Washington State University are currently operating as members of the Pac-12 Conference as part of a NCAA two-year grace period and will continue to do so for the 2025-26 academic season before the four new members officially join.

"Boise State University has excelled across every metric by which we are measured, from the lab to the classroom to the field of play," Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp said in a press release. "We have shattered records for research awards, graduation numbers and philanthropic giving. Our exciting trajectory matched by the prowess of our storied athletic programs makes this the moment to advance to the Pac-12 conference."