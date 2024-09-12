Boise State University and three other Mountain West schools will join the Pac-12

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Boise State University is leaving the Mountain West Conference and is set to join the Pac-12 starting the 2026-2027 school year.

BSU is one of four universities making the conference jump. The Pac-12 board of directors unanimously approved applications from applications from Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and Fresno State. The addition of these schools will triple the number of teams in the conference joining Washington State and Oregon State, the two remaining schools after the league's collapse in the summer of 2023.

Mountain West bylaws will require the departing schools to pay out $18 million as an exit fee which the Pac-12 is expected to help with. The Pac-12 will also be required to shell out $43 million in poaching fees, in accordance with the scheduling agreement between the conferences.