Boise State gymnastics earns Mountain West regular season championship title

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State’s gymnastics team secured the Mountain West regular-season title Friday night with a victory over Air Force.

Emily Lopez won the vault and bars titles, while Emma Loyim claimed the beam championship.

Broncos set highest vault score in Mountain West this season, remaining undefeated at home.

The Broncos finished conference play with a 5-1 record and will travel to Cedar City, Utah on Friday, March 7, to meet up against Southern Utah. Southern Utah will then face the Broncos at home on Friday, March 14.