Boise State Gymnastics looks to make history again this season

BOISE, Idaho — The Broncos Gymnastics team is off to a strong start this season. Their first home meet will be Friday, Jan 31. They will host Utah State and Sacramento State, you can buy tickets here.

“We have been in the gym working so hard the last few months during preseason, working on the details. So we’re climbing each meet and I am super excited to see where we go,” said BSU Senior Emily Lopez.

During their meet at the University of Georgia, the team met the GOAT of the gymnastics world: Simone Biles.

Boise State Gymnastics

“It was kinda just unbelievable seeing her right there and realizing that she is a real person. And at any moment she could just run out on the floor and do her triple double,” said Emma Loyim.

“I did see her in the crowd when we were competing,” said Emily Lopez.

“Was there added pressure?” asked Idaho News 6 Reporter Allie Triepke.

“A little bit! I was like, 'the best in the world is watching us compete right now!',” said Lopez.

With the extra inspiration, the reigning Mountain West Conference Champions' goal is to once again, make Broncos history whether it’s on the mat or in the classroom.

“We wanna hit 24 for 24 routines regardless of what the score turns out to be - things like that - so, consistency and then just getting better every competition,” said Head Coach Tina Bird.

Coach Bird has been with the program since she was a student athlete competing in college.

“I bleed blue for sure,” she said. Now she’s looking forward to what this season will hold.

Seniors Emily Lopez and Emma Loyim tell Idaho News 6 their final season will be ‘bittersweet,’ but it’s also an opportunity to hit perfect scores.

“It’s just made me really appreciate everything that is around me, and kinda just savor every moment that I have with my team,” said Emma Loyim.

“I’ve met so many amazing people throughout my experience here. I’ve made the best of friends, I’ve learned a lot about myself through this program and I’m forever grateful for being a part of it,” said Emily Lopez.