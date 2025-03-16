Boise State falls to Colorado in the Mountain West Championship game

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Colorado State Rams men's basketball team clinched the Mountain West Conference title for the first time in over 20 years, defeating Boise State 69-56 in the tournament final Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Boise State Broncos entered the Mountain West Championship game fresh off a 72-69 victory over the New Mexico Lobos. This marked their first appearance in the championship since 2022.

With the victory, the Rams earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The team's first-round opponent will be revealed during Selection Sunday, which takes place in less than 24 hours.

As the No. 2 seed entering the tournament, the Rams advanced to the final after securing wins against Nevada and Utah State. This marks the third time in four years that Colorado State will compete in the NCAA Tournament, continuing a trend of success for the program.

