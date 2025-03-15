Boise State men's basketball advances to Mountain West Championship with a win over New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Boise State Men's Basketball team is headed for the Mountain West Championship on Saturday, following a 72-69 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

It will be the Broncos' first appearance in the championship since 2022.

According to Boise State Athletics, forward Tyson Degenhart secured 22 points, and broke the school's all-time scoring record. He now has a total of 1,949 points.

Boise State University Tyson Degenhart. Photo: Boise State University



Boise State trailed 66-65, with just over a minute left in the game, when Andrew Meadow made a three-pointer to give the Broncos the lead. Boise State Athletics says from there, the Broncos outscored New Mexico, 7-3.

The Broncos will now face Colorado State in the Mountain West Championship on Saturday at 4 p.m.