Boise State esports program moves to athletic department management

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University's nationally recognized esports program will soon have a new home within the university's athletic department, though it will not become an official Division I sport.

The transition is set to take place this fall, moving the program from its current position under the College of Innovation and Design.

The esports team will continue to operate from their 7,000 square foot arena located on Capital Boulevard in downtown Boise.

Our Broncos have established themselves as a powerhouse in collegiate esports since the program's inception. The team has captured 13 Mountain West Championships and 6 national titles since 2018, making them one of the most successful collegiate esports programs in the country.

Boise State was among the first universities to embrace competitive gaming at the collegiate level, helping to pioneer the growing esports movement across campuses nationwide.

