BSU Esports take home huge honors

BOISE, IDAHO — "We were by far the most nominated team or organization in collegiate Esports for sure," said Boise State University Esports Head Coach, Doc Haskell.

Twelve nominations at this year's Collegiate Esports awards to be exact. A high number for most schools, but nothing too abnormal for Boise State's Esports' program in their illustrious seven-year history. However, this year saw a couple firsts for the Broncos with the awards they did take home.

"There were a few folks there who have received first team all American honors.We had multiple all Americans there. So they had been recognized, but this is the first time any of our folks had ever been named of the year," said Haskell.

BSU Sophomore Emiliano Flores was named the Player of the year, which is basically the Esports Heisman award.

"I was super nervous, I'm not gonna lie. I did not expect myself to win. Like yet again, there were so many great nominees up there and to hear my name get called, my heart dropped a little bit, but it was honestly super humbling," said BSU Sophomore and Esports Collegiate Player of the Year, Emiliano Flores.

"We've had a lot of success as a team. This is the highest recognition any of our players have ever received," said Haskell.

A huge honor, but in the world of Rocket League, his specialty game involving rocket-powered cars playing soccer, it might not be a huge surprise considering his world ranking.

"My highest ranked rating was top three. Yeah...hopefully I can get one soon," said Flores.

So naturally, Matt Sizemore had to challenge him. He predicted Flores would win 12-0. As for a prediction from Flores?

"Honestly, I'd be very surprised if you were able to touch the ball," laughed Flores.

A fair prediction, but we'll get back to that. Don't forget that BSU took home another prestigious award for the first time after winning the Institution of the Year award, one that honors the school behind the Esports program. For Coach Haskell, he sees how other schools have tried to learn from their program.

"All of these other institutions are coming here seeing what we've done and then trying to replicate it in their own space by throwing a lot of money at it. We've just thrown mostly sweat at it," said Haskell.

And supporting this program has been an easy choice for the top play callers.

"Well, first of all, we have the best coach in the country. And so when you have that kind of talent, you want to be supportive of it, and I think that, and I don't just mean that he's a great coach. He's a great mentor to these students and these students. Our graduation rates are high. You know, everything about this program is really first class And so, when you have something like that, it's lightning in a bottle and you want to do whatever you can to make us be successful," said BSU's Dean of the College of Innovation and Design Dr. Shawn Benner.

But as honored as they are by the awards, the foot is not being taken off the gas...or maybe the hands aren't being taken off the controller.

"We want to win a world championship. We want to win a national championship which is the road to the world championship. And this group is the one that can do it," said Haskell.

"It only goes up from here, you know, you can only set your ceiling so high and you've gotta shoot for the stars sometimes," smiled Flores.

And in case you were wondering about that little exhibition between Emiliano and Matt, we saw a big, easy win for the Esports Collegiate Player of the year, 24-1.

