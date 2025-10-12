Boise State celebrates Homecoming, Spirit Squad brings the energy on and off The Blue

BOISE, Idaho — Homecoming weekend brought plenty of Bronco pride to Albertsons Stadium as Boise State hosted New Mexico in a Mountain West Conference matchup.

Game day on The Blue wouldn’t be the same without the fans in the stands, the Blue Thunder Marching Band, and the spirit squad on the sidelines. For senior Mane Line dance team captain Delaney Dose, the electric atmosphere is what makes Boise State special.

“Boise’s fan base, just as a whole, brings so much energy to The Blue every single game,” Dose said.

Each week, Spirit Squad practices at least 10 hours, balancing their athletic commitments with their studies.

“They’re teaching us to be a great student, a great athlete, and a great person overall,” said Hannah Vanhonsebrouck, cheer captain and fourth-year team member. “The overall impact of Spirit Squad is my favorite thing about the program.”

Homecoming week meant extra hours in uniform as the squad led the parade and performed at the family and alumni showcase.

“To have all of our families here, it’s so special to know we have such a big support system behind us,” Dose said.

For Erik Lindgren, the team’s new head coach and a Boise State Spirit Squad alumnus, the weekend was a full-circle moment.

“I have very high expectations when it comes to game day and competition,” Lindgren said. “It’s so special. Truthfully, as I was driving to practice this morning, I teared up a little bit. I am Boise State through and through.”

From the sidelines to the spirit of the stands, the Bronco community continues to make Homecoming on The Blue a true celebration of school pride.