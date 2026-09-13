Boise State celebrates 40 years of the Blue Turf with custom helmets

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State fans packed Albertsons Stadium for the Broncos' first home game of the season, bringing plenty of excitement for a new year of football and a new chapter in the Pac-12 Conference.

As fans returned to The Blue, the university also celebrated a milestone that has become synonymous with Boise State football: 40 years of the Blue Turf.

On the field, Boise State delivered too, knocking off Memphis 38-20 in front of a packed Albertsons Stadium crowd.

To mark the occasion, Nebraska artist Armando Villarreal created a custom helmet honoring the iconic playing surface that has made Boise State recognizable nationwide.

WATCH | Boise State celebrates 40 years of the Blue Turf—

Boise State celebrates 40 years of the Blue Turf with custom helmet design

"Everybody knows it, the blue, the Boise State, the blue field," Villarreal said.

The helmet features several nods to the Blue Turf's history, including the original midfield logo from 1986, a 40-yard marker representing the anniversary, and details recognizing the different versions of the field that have been installed over the years.

For Villarreal, who also designed Boise State's Idaho-themed helmets last season, the project carried special meaning.

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"Even as a kid, I remember seeing the blue field on TV, and now, all these years later, get to be part of something like that. It's just awesome," he said.

The Blue Turf debuted in 1986 under former Boise State Athletic Director Gene Bleymaier's vision to help the university stand out. Four decades later, it remains one of the most recognizable landmarks in college football and a destination for fans visiting Albertsons Stadium.

As Boise State enters its first season in the Pac-12, many fans say the excitement surrounding the program continues to grow.

"Very excited for this upcoming season," said Boise State alumnus Steven Hein. "I've been coming to games ever since then and just looking forward to what it's going to be like to be in the Pac-12, a brand new conference."

Longtime fan Bill Belau, known to many as "Blue Elvis," said he has seen the Blue Turf's impact firsthand.

"I did go to school here from 1990 to 1994 with the first blue here, and I also played on the original blue when I went to high school here," Belau said. "It's amazing. It's such a unique venue, and I love it."

Boise State returns home to Albertsons Stadium on Sept. 19.