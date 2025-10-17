Boise State and Idaho renew basketball rivalry after more than a decade

BOISE, Idaho — Bragging rights are back on the line as the Boise State Broncos and Idaho Vandals face off on the basketball court. The long-awaited match-up tips off Friday night at 7 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.

The in-state rivals have met 89 times over the last 54 years, but this marks their first meeting in over a decade. Boise State Head Coach Leon Rice, who’s been part of several of those match-ups, said this exhibition game will give his coaching staff a valuable look at the full roster.

“There’s a lot of things we need to work on and that’s what this game is for,” Rice said. “The evaluation of our program, our team and what we have as strengths and weaknesses.”

Boise State forward Pearson Carmichael said he’s excited to experience the rivalry for the first time.

“Idaho’s a great team, so it will be good for us to have some good competition too. I can say V’s down… I’ve just heard [this] is a rivalry and I’m glad we’re bringing it back,” Carmichael said.

Since it’s an early exhibition match-up, both teams will play an extra 10 minutes after the 40 minutes of regulation to help players shake off preseason jitters.

Coaches hope for a strong turnout from Bronco Nation and Vandals fans alike — and if the night goes well, it could help determine whether the rivalry returns to the regular schedule in the coming years.

Idaho News 6 will have full coverage and game highlights tonight at 10.