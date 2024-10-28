Watch Now
Boise State adopts new software in preparation for revenue sharing

Boise State intends to opt-in to the House vs. NCAA settlement which will allow student-athletes to receive compensation
Boise State Broncos practice on the blue turf at Albertsons Stadium ahead of the Spring Game.
Idaho News 6
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletics announced on Monday that the school will be adopting Teamworks General Manager, a program designed to "streamline athlete earnings, roster planning, and name, image and likeness earnings," according to a press release.

The partnership comes after the post-House vs. NCAA settlement and is meant to help Boise State navigate the evolving landscape shaped by the settlement agreement.

RELATED: Boise State Athletics intends to opt into House vs. NCAA settlement.

"Boise State has always been committed to adapting to the ever-changing collegiate athletics environment," said Jeramiah Dickey, director of athletics at BSU. "Partnering with Teamworks General Manager gives us the tools we need to stay ahead, manage revenue sharing and roster planning with confidence, and provide our student-athletes with an exceptional support system."

Boise State says the new program will equip the school with "cutting-edge technology to better serve its student-athletes and the staff dedicated to their success."

