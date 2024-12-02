Boise State lands at #10 in the AP Rankings | MWC Championship Preview

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos continued their winning ways this past Friday, beating Oregon State handily 34-18. The Broncos are now ranked #10 and will face off against the #19-ranked UNLV Rebels this Friday on THE BLUE for the Mountain West Conference Championship. It's the first time the Broncos have broken into the AP Top-10 ranking since 2011.

If the Broncos beat the Rebels, they will secure a first-round BYE in the College Football Playoff with their first game coming in the quarter-final round.

What's more, Ashton Jeanty is just 340 yards shy of Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards. With a win at home this weekend and barring any unforeseen injury, Jeanty will have a good chance to steal the record for himself and Broncos Nation during the CFP.

Although Jeanty's Heisman hopes are running up against a strong national narrative favoring Colorado's dual-threat and primary wide receiver, Travis Hunter, the three-loss Buffs were recently excluded from the Big-12 Championship. That gives Boise State one extra chance to make the case for its favorite running back. If Jeanty were to run wild and score multiple touchdowns during the MWC Championship, anything is possible.

The MWC Championship will be held at Albertson's Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard. The current forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 44 and a low of 24.