Ashton Jeanty debuts in first Super Bowl commercial alongside NFL legends Gronk, Howie Long

Ashton Jeanty hasn't even been drafted and he's already showing up in a Super Bowl commercial for Pizza Hut.

The 43-second spot features 4-time Super Bowl Champion, Rob Gronkowski, who introduces Jeanty as an "all-around star with explosive flavor!" The other football legend in the commercial is Howie Long, who owns a Super Bowl ring as part of the 1983 Raiders.

ESPN's NFL draft analyst, Mel Kiper currently has Ashton Jeanty listed as the #6 player available on his 2025 Big Board.

