AP College Football Rankings: Boise State falls to #17, Oregon grabs #1

BOISE, Idaho — The only thing Boise State Football did wrong this week was not play.

After their second BYE week of the season, the Broncos' standing in the AP College Football Ranking fell to #17 after being ranked #15 just a week ago. Kansas State and Indiana both leapfrogged BSU in the AP Rankings after each team notched decisive wins over the weekend. Kansas State defeated West Virginia 45-18 while Indiana maintained their undefeated record after beating Nebraska by almost 50 points.

However, many BSU fans are still wondering, "what gives?"

The sole loss for this Broncos squad came at the hands of the Oregon Ducks, who just gained the #1 spot after Texas lost to Georgia on Saturday. The Ducks beat Boise State by only three points in one of the most thrilling four quarters of the 2024 season thus far.

Yet despite the slide, Boise State remains the highest-ranked member of the Group of 5, which includes the Mountain West, American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, and The Sun Belt. Under the newly revised rules of the College Football Playoff, the top-ranked member of the G5 will receive an automatic bid to participate in this year's playoff tournament. Army and Navy, ranked #23 and #24 respectively, are the only other members of the G5 currently ranked in the AP Top-25.

This weekend, the Broncos head to Las Vegas to take on the Rebels of UNLV. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MT on Friday. Must-watch running back and Heisman hopeful, Ashton Jeanty will be well-rested and ready to add to his already impressive rushing resume, which includes 1,248 yards and 17 touchdowns in just six games this year.

AP TOP 25: COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Oregon (7-0)

2. Georgia (6-1)

3. Penn State (6-0)

4. Ohio State (5-1)

5. Texas (6-1)

6. Miami (7-0)

7. Tennessee (6-1)

8. LSU (6-1)

9. Clemson (6-1)

10. Iowa State (7-0)

11. BYU (7-0)

12. Notre Dame (6-1)

13. Indiana (7-0)

14. Texas A&M (6-1)

15. Alabama (5-2)

16. Kansas State (6-1)

17. Boise State (5-1)

18. Ole Miss (5-2)

19. Pitt (6-0)

20. Illinois (6-1)

21. Missouri (6-1)

22. SMU (6-1)

23. Army (7-0)

24. Navy (6-0)

25. Vanderbilt (5-2)