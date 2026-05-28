Ada County records show Friendship Lane reserved to replace Cesar Chavez Lane at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — Although the school hasn't formally announced it, records from the Ada County Assessor’s Office show that “West Friendship Lane” has been reserved to replace Cesar Chavez Lane at Boise State University.

Documents show officials rejected the university's second option of “Campus Lane” because it sounded too similar to “Compass," and also its third option of Peregrine Lane, because there is already a duplicate street in Boise.

READ MORE | Following student survey, Boise State submits 3 options to rename W. Cesar Chávez Lane

The approval of “Friendship Lane,” which was Boise State's top choice, came with conditions. Records indicate the name had to include “West,” and officials required the use of a blue sign for identification.

The process to rename West Cesar Chavez Lane began after sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez were revealed earlier this year. Boise State surveyed the campus community and saw strong support for changing the name, with most favoring a full name change.

A timeline for when the name change will formally take place hasn't been released, but the name is officially reserved for Boise State's use.

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