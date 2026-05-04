Following student survey, Boise State submits 3 options to rename W. Cesar Chávez Lane

BOISE, Idaho — After soliciting feedback from the student body and university staff, Boise State University (BSU) has decided to rename West Cesar Chavez Lane, which runs just north of Albertsons Stadium and ExtraMile Arena.

In recent months, Cesar Chavez’s legacy as a labor and civil rights advocate has been challenged by accounts in the New York Times alleging he used his position to sexually abuse underage women.

About 2,500 members of the Boise State community responded to the survey, with most supporting a complete name change.

The University put forward some suggestions for potential names while including a space for students, professors, administrators, and staff to "write-in" additional suggestions.

The university evaluated road names based on alignment with the BSU mission, the absence of duplicate road names in the Boise area, differences from other campus buildings or landmarks, and a preference for generality over honoring an individual.

Ultimately, BSU landed on three options: Friendship Lane, Campus Lane, and Peregrine Lane.

Friendship Lane was the only write-in suggestion to make it to the final round of consideration.

Now, BSU will submit the three names to Ada County and the City of Boise for consideration.

In roughly six weeks, Boise State will announce the road's new name and begin work on replacing signage.