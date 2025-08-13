Wildfire prompts evacuations near Robie Creek

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. — Level 3, "Go Now," Evacuation orders are still in effect for lower Robie, Flowing Springs, and Burnett Lane.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office reports the fire has burned between 60 and 80 acres.

The fire started after a trailer blew its tire, according to a Boise County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Officials say the trailer is still on the roadway.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL), three IDL engines, 2 US Forest Service engines, and a U.S. Forest Service crew are responding, as well as the Robie Creek Fire Department, Thorn Creek Fire Department and the Wilderness Ranch Fire Department.

Additionally, the Idaho Department of Lands asks people to stay clear of Lucky Peak Reservoir, as two helicopters are providing air attack, using the reservoir as a resource.

—

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 6:00 p.m. — A wildfire is prompting evacuations for lower Robie, Flowing Springs, and Burnett Lane. These areas are under Level 3, "Go Now."

A level 2, "Be Set" evacuation notice has been issued for Wilderness Ranch.

As of 4:54 p.m. the Robie Fire was estimated to be 50 acres in size and growing quickly. The Boise County Sheriff's Office says several local fire departments are on scene.

The Idaho City Rodeo Grounds are available to any Robie Creek resident who needs a safe place to keep livestock.

The fire was first reported around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, burning near milepost 3.5 on Robie Creek.

Boise County residents should watch for the latest orders from the Boise County Sheriff's Office.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.