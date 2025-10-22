“We’re all being canceled”: Idaho homeowners struggle to maintain home insurance amid wildfire risks

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — Rural Idaho homeowners are facing a growing crisis as insurance companies drop coverage or dramatically increase rates due to wildfire risks, leaving many residents unable to afford protection for their homes.

David Hoffman has lived in Garden Valley for a decade and says the community is well acquainted with wildfires.

"Fires here are a natural thing you're standing in the woods, look around," Hoffman said.

But he was recently dropped from his homeowners insurance after last year's active fire season.

"We're all being canceled," Hoffman said.

And he's not the only one — people all across Boise County are in the same situation. Once he was dropped, he called close to 20 insurance companies with no luck, until he finally got an offer that would cost him thousands of dollars a year — double his previous rate.

"I can't afford it," Hoffman said.

Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner said he gets phone calls from neighbors all the time asking for advice when they can't afford their rising rates or can't get insured at all.

"The answer is, they can't afford it, so they just go without," Turner said.

Given the area's elevated fire risk, Boise County helps neighbors make sure their properties are fire safe, but insurance companies often don't take those efforts into account.

"I don't really have an answer for these people because a lot of people are doing everything they can and it's evidently still not enough," said Jordan Jones, Boise County's Wildfire Mitigation Administrator.

Even with the recent complex fires near Garden Valley in 2024, Boise County has a strong track record of protecting homes.

"Very seldom do we lose the structure to a wildland fire," Turner said.

For residents like Hoffman, the huge rate increases feel unwarranted.

"I'm 70 years old, I've never had a claim. Why do you keep upping my insurance? You're taking me out of my realm," Hoffman said.

Now Hoffman is working with his mortgage company to find an insurance solution and calling on lawmakers to push for widespread change. I tried contacting District 8 representative Senator Christy Zito about this issue, but didn't get a response.

"This affects the majority of Idaho, most of Idaho is rural, so it affects people from here to Canada," Hoffman said. "This is a big deal. Insurance companies need to stop being bullies, and taking advantage of people financially."

