Voters reject Garden Valley Fire District’s $475K levy

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — A $475,000 levy proposed by the Garden Valley Fire District failed to pass in Tuesday’s election.

The measure needed approval from two-thirds of voters to move forward and would have funded emergency medical services, added staffing, and increased pay for current on-call personnel.

Fire Chief Paul Cleaveland previously told Idaho News 6 that the levy was critical to keeping the district’s ambulance service running, as the department has been losing money trying to maintain operations over the past two years.

Without the levy, Cleaveland warned the district will need to reconsider how it provides emergency medical response in the community.

