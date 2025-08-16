Two-vehicle crash in Boise County leaves one dead

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A two-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday killed one person, reports Idaho State Police (ISP).

The collision happened on State Highway 21 (SH-21) near milepost 49 in Boise County.

A 19-year-old female from Homedale was driving a 1997 Saturn SL1 southbound on SH-21 with two passengers, a 22-year-old and a juvenile, both from Marsing, when their vehicle ran off the road. The driver ultimately returned the vehicle to the roadway but crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, where they hit an oncoming 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck that was traveling northbound.

The Ram truck was being driven by a 59-year-old male with a 64-year-old female passenger, both from Kuna.

The driver of the Saturn was transported via air ambulance to a nearby hospital. The juvenile passenger was transported by ground ambulance. The adult passenger died on the scene from injuries sustained in the collision.

Neither of the adults in the Saturn was wearing a seatbelt at the time, while the juvenile was secured in a child safety seat.

Both occupants of the Ram pickup truck were wearing seat belts and did not require medical transport.

The crash closed all lanes on SH-21 for roughly four hours.

This crash is under investigation by the ISP.