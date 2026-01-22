The mystery of the Silver City skeleton is laid to rest

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — They're called the Odd Fellows for a reason.

Last year, Senior Reporter Don Nelson shared a story regarding a startling discovery at an old Odd Fellows Lodge in Silver City, Idaho. During a renovation project, workers discovered a casket with a skeleton lying inside.

Owyhee County Coroner Aaron Tines told us at the time. "You always treat every case as suspicious."

Today, Senior Reporter Don Nelson put the mystery behind the unclaimed skeleton to rest.

After months of waiting, Tines said anthropological experts determined it was not of Native American or Chinese origin and, in the end, was turned back over to the Odd Fellows Lodge in Idaho City, which had previously absorbed the Silver City lodge and its possessions.

So, what are the Odd Fellows?

The Odd Fellows are a fraternal organization that has been around for hundreds of years, based on the three rings of friendship, love, and truth.

Hear why Oddfellows often possess bones for the initiation ceremonies

Wayne Bushnell is the Noble Grand for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Pioneer Lodge Number One in Idaho City.

I had to ask him the obvious question. "What is the deal with the bones?"

Bushnell explained: "The deal with the bones is that as part of our initiation ceremonies, we go through different levels of initiation. The bones were meant as a teaching tool to bring home the fact that we will all end up in the same place; we all end up as bones. Basically, do good in life, and you're going to end up here anyway, so you might as well make the best of life while you're here."

Normally, Odd Fellows lodges will purchase replica bones from companies that supply skeletons to medical schools and Universities.

We do know thousands of miners came to Silver City in the late 1800s. But as far as who these remains were, we may never know. But for now, the case of the Silver City skeleton is officially closed.