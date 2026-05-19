Rafters deny Boise County commissioner’s counterclaim allegations regarding Payette River altercation

WARNING: Some of the media in this article includes blood and profane language, which may be considered graphic.

A family of rafters that filed a civil lawsuit against three individuals for their alleged roles in a violent encounter on the banks of the Payette River in August of 2025 has denied allegations listed in a subsequent counterclaim filed by the defendants in the case.

The original civil suit claims that Boise County Commissioner Darrell "Lindy" Lindstrom and fellow defendants Lloyd Asher and Bo Fisher threatened, harassed, and ultimately attacked the plaintiffs, listed as Abby M. Beard, Treyson Beard, and Abby's daughter, identified in court documents as T.B. Photos from the incident demonstrate that some of the plaintiffs suffered blunt force injuries and knife wounds.

WATCH: Jet skiers, others face off in the water of the Payette River

Video shows confrontation in the Payette River

In the counterclaim, Lindstrom claimed that he was the one attacked along with others in his party, some of whom were riding jet skis. The defendants asked that a judge dismiss the case altogether.

WATCH: Two individuals approach the Beard family. Abby Beard brandishes a knife before Darrell Lindstrom enters the melee

Video shows conflict escalate on the Payette River

WATCH: An unidentified man is bloodied following the incident

Plaintiffs share video of Payette River altercation

The defendants dispute many allegations listed in the original civil suit and instead contend that Abby Beard threatened Lindstrom with a knife.

Lindstrom claimed that he tried to disarm Abby Beard, during which he was struck by T.B. and Treyson Beard. The defendants allege that the three plaintiffs are guilty of assault, battery, and negligence. The defendants seek monetary damages in excess of $10,000 in addition to compensation for attorney fees and associated costs.

RELATED | Commissioner accused in Payette River stabbing says he was assaulted, files counterclaim

The original lawsuit, filed by the Beard family, seeks more than $100,000 in damages from Lindstrom and the other defendants.

Pickens Law P.A. A photo shows Treyson Beard following the alleged altercation.

Pickens Law P.A. T.B., the minor named in court documents, is said to have suffered multiple injuries, including this wound that required stitches.

The attorney representing the Beard family, Terri Pickens, has shared images and video of the altercation with Idaho News 6. In one of the videos, Lindstrom is seen with a beer in hand, talking to a Boise County Sheriff's deputy.

At one point, the deputy asks Lindstrom, "You guys drinking Keystone?" to which Lindstrom answers, "It's the best beer ever." The body cam appears to be shut off shortly after the comment.

WATCH: Darrell Lindstrom speaks with Boise County Sheriff's deputies following the altercation

Darrell Lindstrom talks to police following the encounter

In their response to the counterclaim, the plaintiffs deny nearly all of the allegations listed therein, with the only exceptions related to some details regarding the altercation.

Both parties have demanded a jury trial, which is now set for Dec. 8, 2027. A pre-trial conference will be held on Nov. 12, 2027.

Read the entire Answer and Counterclaim below: