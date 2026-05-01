Commissioner accused in Payette River stabbing says he was assaulted, files counterclaim

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A Boise County commissioner accused in a civil lawsuit tied to a violent altercation on the Payette River is now filing a counterclaim, alleging he was the one assaulted.

Darrell “Lindy” Lindstrom filed his answer and counterclaim on April 27 in Boise County court, denying key allegations in the original lawsuit and asking a judge to dismiss the case against him.

The initial lawsuit, filed by Abby Beard, her son Treyson Beard and a minor identified as T.B., claims Lindstrom and others attacked them during an August 2025 confrontation near the Main Payette River.

Those allegations have not been proven in court, and Lindstrom previously told Idaho News 6 he is innocent.

READ MORE | Boise County Commissioner accused of stabbing minor following altercation on Payette River

In his new filing, Lindstrom disputes that version of events and claims the conflict began with aggressive behavior from people on the riverbank. He alleges Abby Beard threatened him and others with a knife, prompting him to intervene.

According to the counterclaim, Lindstrom says he tried to disarm her and was then struck multiple times by T.B. and Treyson Beard during the struggle. He claims he suffered physical injuries and emotional distress.

Lindstrom’s filing outlines several legal claims against the family, including civil assault, battery and negligence. He is seeking monetary damages to be determined at trial, along with attorney’s fees and other costs.

The original lawsuit is seeking more than $100,000 in damages from Lindstrom. Now, both sides have requested a jury trial as the civil case moves forward. A scheduling conference is set for 3 p.m. on May 15.

Read Lindstrom's full answer and counterclaim below —

Watch neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp speak with the lawyer representing the plaintiffs —