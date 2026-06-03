Police search for 67-year-old man after vehicle found on embankment near the Payette River

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — The Boise County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is working to locate 67-year-old John Bartmettler after kayakers spotted his vehicle down a steep embankment on South Fork Road at milepost 4 on June 1.

Deputies immediately responded to the vehicle but found no occupants inside.

According to BCSO, "due to the vehicle’s location and the steep terrain, recovery operations could not be conducted that night." On June 2, crews were able to extract the vehicle from the embankment while police searched the area around the South Fork of the Payette River for Bartmettler.

Deputies later learned that the 67-year-old was last seen at a residence on South Fork Road. Law enforcement said that Bartmettler was believed to be heading home but never returned.

Bartmettler is believed to suffer from medical conditions that would have made it difficult for him to climb out of the canyon.

BCSO remains hopeful that someone may have assisted the 67-year-old following the crash. No area hospitals have any record of Bartmettler as a recent patient.

Authorities fear that Bartmettler may have entered the South Fork of the Payette River following the crash.

If you have seen John Barmettler since June 1, contact the Boise County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (208) 392-4411.