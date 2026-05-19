Marine veteran found dead in waterway after going missing in Lowman area

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A missing camper, later identified as a former Marine Corps veteran, was found dead in a waterway by Boise County Search & Rescue in the Lowman area.

According to Boise County Search & Rescue (BCSAR), the incident began on Saturday, May 16 at 9:52 a.m. BCSAR was contacted by the Boise County Sheriff's Office concerning a missing male camper in the Lowman area.

Friends of the camper say they last saw him at 10:30 the night of the 15th. They woke up at 6:30 a.m. the next day and found their friend missing. Both the friends' vehicles and his vehicle were present, so officials ran on the assumption the man was on foot.

BCSAR requested the help of Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue. The agencies established a plan to search the area with ATVs, UTVs, drones, and search teams on foot.

At around 2:30 p.m., a search team located an individual in the waterway, who was later identified as the missing camper. The scene was turned over to the Boise County Coroner's Office, and the subject was pulled from the water.

Officials discovered that the individual was a Marine Corps veteran, and the deputy coroner ensured he was draped in an American flag as he was transported to funeral services.

Idaho News 6 sends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased veteran.