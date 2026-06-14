Man charged with child enticement in Horseshoe Bend following civilian group report

HORSESHOE BEND — The Boise County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Horseshoe Bend following reports of child enticement from a civilian group.

According to police, BCSO received a report concerning possible child sex crimes from the "Pred Poacher" group at 1:03 a.m. on June 13. The civilian group acts similarly to the television show "To Catch a Predator," BCSO said.

After receiving the report, police say they initiated an investigation.

At 11:33 a.m. Saturday, BCSO shared via social media that they were aware of the "Pred Poacher" group's statements and had to legally obtain and review evidence in accordance with Idaho law.

Deputies issued search warrants, downloaded information from cell phones and conducted in-person interviews.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 34-year-old Dakota Green was arrested for felony enticement of a child and later booked into jail, BCSO said.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and that there is potential for additional charges.